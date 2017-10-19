 
Three Things: What Is Impact Investing?

    • By Elena Loutskina

    Newswise — Impact investing is not charity. In fact, it came about because of the failure of philanthropy to effectively address social problems.

    The “investing” part of the concept is essential to how it makes impact, and investors may be attracted by the solutions companies offer and the financial return; this means organizations aren’t dependent year to year on the whims of donors, who may be well-intentioned but out-of-touch with on-the-ground problems. Impact investing is about long-term, sustainable solutions to improve the world.

    In this Three Things video, Darden Professor Elena Loutskina discusses three important aspects of impact investing.

     

    About the Faculty

    Elena Loutskina

    Loutskina is an authority on banking and securitization. She researches corporate financing, venture capital and innovation, and earnings management.

    Her main research focus is on the impact of the securitization markets on the financial management of financial and nonfinancial corporations. Loutskina also explores the role of corporate venture capitalists in increasing... Learn More

     

    About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

    The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

