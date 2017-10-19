 
Political Scientist: "Outburst of Athlete Activism Should Be 'Death Knell' That Sports and Politics Don't Mix."

    • Jules Boykoff, PhD - Politics & Government, Pacific University (Ore.)

    U.S. swimmer Anthony Ervin's recent kneel during the national anthem could be a common sight during the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, according to Pacific University (Ore.) professor Jules Boykoff, an expert on both the politics of international sport and the suppression of dissent:

    "The outburst of athlete activism we’re seeing is historic and unprecedented. And it should mark the death knell of the myth that sports and politics don't mix.

    "Sport’s power brokers have long benefited from this fiction and discouraged athletes from making political stances."

    "Despite a charter that explicitly prohibits it, the Olympics has been a prime stage in the past for athletes to make a political stand."

    Boykoff is available for further comment, including on-camera interviews: 503-352-2887 boykoff@pacificu.edu.

