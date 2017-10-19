Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) Announces Patient Voice Initiative

Newswise — Washington, DC (October 20, 2017) — Patient perspectives are often not considered by researchers and health care providers when making decisions that are inevitably going to influence the health and well-being of patients.

As such, the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) has appointed Patient Voice Editors to allow patients to provide their perspectives on research articles published in the journal. These Editors will oversee a new monthly feature beginning in January 2018, in which a patient/caregiver in the kidney health community will review an original article and put the findings of the research into perspective and address the unmet needs in the field.

This important new initiative will be led by three Patient Voice Editors (Paul T. Conway, Kevin John Fowler, and Lori Hartwell) who will each be responsible for writing or identifying a patient to write an editorial quarterly.

“To my knowledge, this concept of actively engaging patients through monthly editorials, based upon their own experiences, is the first of its kind and long overdue,” said CJASN Editor-in-Chief, Rajnish Mehrotra, MD. “We appreciate the support and enthusiasm of the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and are pleased the society will make the research article that is the focus of the Patient Voice Editorial and the Patient Voice Editorial “open access” to help extend the reach of these companion pieces.

In this role, Patient Voice Editors will represent their own opinions and experiences and assume responsibility for developing relationships with patient advocacy organizations around the world, both focused broadly on kidney disease or specific diseases to solicit patient writers. They will be supported by the Editor-in-Chief, Deputy Editors, and Managing Editor during the process.

