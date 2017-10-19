MedStar Washington Hospital Center Receives Pathway to Excellence® Designation

Newswise — Washington, D.C., October 19, 2017 – MedStar Washington Hospital Center is the first acute care hospital in the nation’s capital to achieve the prestigious Pathway to Excellence® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association. The designation identifies the Hospital Center as one of the best places for nurses to work.

The Pathway to Excellence designation is granted only to hospitals that have created a work environment where nurses’ contributions are valued, professional development is supported, and nurses are integral to decision-making.

“We are extremely proud of this designation, which honors the effort our nurses put into developing their practice, their professional expertise and their care for our patients,” said Susan Eckert, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, CENP, senior vice president and Chief Nursing Executive at MedStar Washington Hospital Center

Earning the designation required an extensive application process, including the involvement of nurses from across the hospital, the submission of a 1,500-page evidence-based document, and the participation of at least 60 percent of the Hospital Center’s nearly 2,300 nurses in a confidential online survey. At the end of the survey, 75 percent of participants validated that MedStar Washington Hospital Center meets the Pathway to Excellence’s clinical, professional development and supportive nursing practice standards.

“The Pathway to Excellence designation confirms to our patients, community and region that our nurses are fully engaged in our mission and in leading our hospital forward to strengthen their profession and provide optimal patient care,” added Eckert.

The Pathway to Excellence designation has become widely sought as a way to attract nurses in a highly competitive nurse recruiting market. Only 152 hospitals in the United States are currently Pathway designated.

###

About MedStar Washington Hospital Center:

MedStar Washington Hospital Center is a 912-bed, major teaching and research hospital. It is the largest private, not-for-profit hospital in the nation’s capital, among the 100 largest hospitals in the nation and a major referral center for treating the most complex cases. Its cardiology program is highly acclaimed and its cardiac surgery program has consistently earned the highest national rating–three stars–from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. It also is a respected top facility in the areas of cancer, diabetes & endocrinology, Ear, Nose & Throat, gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, nephrology, pulmonology and urology. It operates MedSTAR, a nationally-verified level I trauma center with a state-of-the-art fleet of helicopters and ambulances, and also operates the region’s only adult Burn Center.

About American Nurses Credentialing Center:

The American Nurses Credentialing Center, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, provides individuals and organizations throughout the nursing profession with the resources they need to achieve practice excellence. ANCC’s internationally renowned credentialing programs certify nurses in specialty practice areas; recognize health care organizations for promoting safe, positive work environments through the Pathway to Excellence and Pathway to Excellence in Long Term Care programs; and accredit providers of continuing nursing education. In addition, ANCC provides leading-edge information and education services and products to support its core credentialing programs.