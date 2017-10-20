A Program for Entrepreneurs, and Those Who Think Like Them

Newswise — Kingston, ON — Smith’s program geared to entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs has a new name — and new model.

Formerly the Master of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, it’s now the Master of Management, Innovation & Entrepreneurship (MMIE). The name change was approved Oct. 3 by the Queen’s University Senate.

Program Director Shari Hughson says the switch “better reflects what we are teaching, which is management of innovative and entrepreneurial ventures.”

MMIE students learn how to build and manage high-performance teams, lead project management initiatives (PMI certificate ready) and manage innovation departments.

The program has been revamped to meet the needs of two types of innovators: entrepreneurs building their own businesses; and intrapreneurs, who work at corporations but whose innovative management thinking can lead to dynamic change and better results within large organizations.

“Like any good startup, we are constantly asking for feedback from applicants, students and our partner organizations, as well as testing innovative approaches throughout the program,” Shari explains. “All of this information led to the program we have today.”

The 12-month MMIE can now be completed anywhere in Canada, and includes entrepreneur and innovation project paths, each with options for personalization. The curriculum has three phases, including an on-campus boot camp and a remote learning component.

The first students to take part in the new MMIE started in September. Their response has been overwhelmingly positive, Shari says.

“Students are feeling engaged, inspired and challenged all at the same time, which is pushing them to be more than they ever imagined possible. The new model is helping them realize how capable they are.”