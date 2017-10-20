Hackensack Meridian Health's Jose Lozano, Chief of Staff and Vice-President, Named to Modern Healthcare's UP and Comers 2017

Jose Lozano, Chief of Staff and Vice-President, Named to Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comers 2017

Key executive and rising star honored for role in one of New Jersey’s largest health care mergers and development of the state’s only private medical school

Newswise — October 20, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that Jose Lozano, chief of staff and vice-president, was named to Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comers 2017, an outstanding honor awarded to just 15 health care executives in the nation.

Jose, 37, joined Hackensack University Medical Center just five years ago – his first role in health care – and has made major strides, contributing to his national reputation as a rising star.

A trusted leader and industry trailblazer, Jose manages corporate and board efforts to establish and execute long-term vision for Hackensack Meridian Health. He headed the communication and rollout of the 2016 merger between Hackensack University Health Network and Meridian Health, one of the largest mergers in New Jersey which includes 13 hospitals, 6,000 physicians and 28,000 team members.

Jose also managed the design and construction process for new corporate offices in Edison, which was finished on time and below budget. Additionally, he has been a key advisor in the development of the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, scheduled to open next year pending preliminary accreditation by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.

“This recognition for Jose is justly deserved – his insight, intelligence and energy is evident in every leading initiative underway at Hackensack Meridian Health. This Up and Comer has definitely arrived,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Prior to joining Hackensack University Medical Center as chief of staff to Mr. Garrett, Jose was appointed by the Obama Administration deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The youngest deputy chief of staff in the Obama administration, he served on an executive team of a 17,000-person, $8 billion agency. Jose held a federal top secret security clearance during his service at the EPA.

“Jose is indispensable to our organization,’’ said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

“In every venture, whether launching the merger, developing our medical school or behind the scenes for our innovative, high quality programs, Jose’s counsel is vital.’’

Prior to his service in the nation’s capital, Jose worked for former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine in a variety of roles. Beginning as a policy advisor to then U.S. Sen. Corzine, he continued with the gubernatorial campaign, serving next on the transition team and later as director of operations. At age 26, as the youngest director of the governor’s office, Jose managed political and legislative operations, communications and cabinet relations.

This outstanding achievement follows similar accolades from Becker’s Hospital Review & NJBIZ this year.

To access the article in Modern Healthcare: www.modernhealthcare.com/community/up-and-comers/2017/3473402/jose-lozano/

