Cause and Effect of Salmonella

Bernard Camins, M.D., associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Alabama at Birmingham, is availalble to discuss answers to some common questions in relations to food borne illnesses.



The main types of bacteria found in food are salmonella, E. coli, shigella, Bacillus cereus, listeria and campylobacter. These bacteria are more likely to affect children, senior adults and those with compromised immune systems.



Salmonella, shigella, campylobacter and pathogenic E. coli are bacteria that are found in raw meat, contaminated produce, and other contaminated food and water. They produce toxins that can cause intestinal diseases, with the main sign being watery diarrhea that can sometimes be bloody.



The UAB News Studio is availalble for live or taped HD interviews via the LTN Global Network or digital radio interviews via ISDN line.