Ursula Jakob Joins Journal of Biological Chemistry

Newswise — Ursula Jakob, a professor of biological chemistry at the University of Michigan, has joined the Journal of Biological Chemistry as an associate editor.

Jakob is an expert on chaperone proteins and their roles in protecting cells from oxidative stress. Using bacterial and flatworm models, her lab studies the molecular mechanisms by which oxidative stress affects aging and defense against disease.

“JBC has been our go-to journal in my early scientific career,” Jakob says. “I have always had excellent experiences with JBC — the turnaround time for papers is really fantastic, the reviews are comprehensive and the reviewers are knowledgeable.”

Lila Gierasch, editor-in-chief of JBC and a distinguished professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, says Jakob’s appointment underscores the journal’s commitment to chaperone biology and related fields.

“Ursula has a broad range of scientific interests that span protein quality control, molecular chaperones, oxidative stress, and polyphosphate biochemistry,” Gierasch says. “Ursula brings an enthusiastic and thoughtful attitude to her role as Associate Editor. We look forward to her oversight of JBC reviews, and her creative ideas for an exciting future for JBC.”

Jakob earned her bachelor’s degree in 1991 and her Ph.D. in 1995 from Regensburg University in Germany. She went on to complete a postdoctoral stint at the University of Michigan with a fellowship from the German government.

One of Jakob’s earliest discoveries, that small heat shock proteins serve as molecular chaperones, was published in JBC in 1993.

“I hope to handle high-quality research papers in chaperone and redox biology that provide us with further mechanistic insights into the way that cells and organisms deal with and respond to stress,” Jakob says.

Jakob’s initial appointment will last until 2022.

