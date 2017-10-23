Contact: Kathryn Ullman

Mount Sinai’s Raja M. Flores, MD, Is Honored by the NYPD

One of 13 physicians appointed as a member of the Society of Honorary Police Surgeons of the City of New York

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (October 23, 2017) – Raja M. Flores, MD, Chairman for the Department of Thoracic Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, was one of 13 physicians appointed this past month as a member of the Society of Honorary Police Surgeons of the City of New York (NYPD) by Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill.

The members of the Society of Honorary Police Surgeons are physicians who display outstanding expertise in a specific medical specialty. The selection process for new members of the Society is extremely rigorous and nominees go through an extensive review process. When service members or their immediate family members are injured, the NYPD calls upon the closest and most appropriate Honorary Surgeon to tend to the patient upon his or her arrival at a medical facility.

“It is truly a privilege to serve the members of the NYPD who serve us and put their lives on the line every day,” said Dr. Flores, who is also the Steven and Ann Ames Professor in Thoracic Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of the Thoracic Surgical Oncology Program at The Tisch Cancer Institute.

Dr. Flores is a world-renowned leader in the field of thoracic surgery for his pioneering efforts in the treatment of mesothelioma. He has established VATS (video-assisted thoracic surgery) lobectomy, a minimally invasive approach using three small incisions, as the gold standard in the surgical treatment of lung cancer. Dr. Flores currently has one of the largest VATS lobectomy experiences in the world. In addition, he is highly regarded for his abilities in performing esophagectomies for esophageal cancer.

Dr. Flores attended the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, receiving his medical degree in 1992. He then spent five years at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center pursuing his general surgery internship and residency. He then completed a thoracic oncology clinical research fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Dana Farber Cancer Institute/CALGB in Boston, and his cardiothoracic surgery residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School. He also received a Master’s in Biostatistics from Columbia University. Dr. Flores is a member of numerous medical and surgical societies and serves on several editorial boards.

