How Hospitals Respond When It’s Uncertain if the Newborn Is a Boy or a Girl

Editor’s note: Names of patients have been changed to protect privacy

Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Mich – Mike and Julie were eagerly counting down the days until they’d get to meet their baby girl, Emma. But hours after her birth, their joy turned to worry. Doctors had made a discovery that shocked them: Their newborn daughter had what appeared to be testes.

The next 24 hours were a blur as Emma underwent several tests, and her parents were told that for unexplained reasons, she was born with XY chromosomes.

“They told us ‘you don’t need to raise your baby as male or female. You can be gender neutral for the first year,’” Julie remembers. “It blew our mind. Maybe in a perfect world we could, but this isn’t a perfect world and society doesn’t allow you to raise a nongender child. How could we ever choose a gender for our child? My heart was just broken for her imagining how hard her life would be.”

“At the time, we were just so uneducated about this topic. We felt extremely alone and isolated.”

About 1 in 1,500 babies are born with a disorder, or difference, of sex development (referred to by some outside the medical community as intersex), in which development of the sex chromosomes, gonads or sex anatomy is atypical.

While families are then often faced with the difficult and controversial decision of whether they should surgically reinforce a child’s gender, few hospitals are equipped with specialist teams highly qualified to treat these conditions.

In fact, there’s significant difference in how institutions across the country respond to such cases — having a major impact on a family’s experience and decisions about sometimes irreversible procedures, according to a new study led by members of the DSD team at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

“A family’s experience and potential care for these conditions may be drastically different depending on where their child is born,” says senior author David Sandberg, Ph.D., a pediatric psychologist at Mott. “We found substantial variability across health care institutions in the ways that they organized and delivered care for these patients and families as well as how families were counseled prior to genital or reproductive anatomy surgery.”

The study included 22 sites that offer DSD services and is the first to examine clinical practices for these conditions at U.S. medical centers. The findings were published in the American Journal of Medical Genetics, along with a second U-M-led study addressing the importance of psychosocial screenings in DSD care.

“Our findings suggest the field has significant room to improve guidelines for diagnosing and treating disorders of sex development,” Sandberg says. “We need stronger collaboration among providers to determine the most effective practices to guide families as they make major decisions about their child’s well-being and future.”