The Medical and Dental Staff of Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center Supports HOPE Tower through a $1 Million Donation

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce the hospital’s Medical and Dental Staff made a $1 million donation in support of the HOPE Tower construction project. The gift is specifically dedicated to building out the tenth floor conference center where academic conferences and symposia will take place as well as board, clinical and educational meetings.

“We are so very proud and excited to support this project,” explains Michael F. Lospinuso, M.D., MBA, FACS, president of the Medical and Dental Staff at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “As Hackensack Meridian Health advances quality health care services in New Jersey, HOPE Tower brings together innovation, education and technology that will enable us to better care for our patients. HOPE Tower will enhance the high level of services already provided at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, combined with having dedicated educational centers which will provide advanced medical training for clinicians and students.”

HOPE Tower is currently under construction on the East Campus of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and is scheduled to be completed in 2018. The development includes a ten-story medical office building housing a dedicated Cancer Care Center, outpatient imaging services, a clinical academic center, an innovative simulation laboratory and the Christopher Center for Mental Health & Wellness. In addition, a nine-level parking garage building with more than 1,500 new parking spaces for patients, guests and team members recently opened adjacent to HOPE Tower.

“Philanthropy is incredibly important to the care we are able to provide at Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” explains Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, president of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. “We are honored that the medical and dental staff have made this extraordinary investment in the hospital, and the community as a whole. We are confident HOPE Tower will make a huge difference in our patients’ care journey.”

To learn more about how you can support the development of HOPE Tower, contact Paul Huegel, senior executive director of Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation at 732-751-5117 or paul.huegel@hackensackmeridian.org

