Endocrine Society Hires Experienced Endocrinologist to Join Leadership Team

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has hired Robert W. Lash, MD—an endocrinologist with more than 25 years of experience in the field—to serve as its Chief Professional & Clinical Affairs Officer.



Lash will fill a new role on the Society’s leadership team. As the Society embarks on its second century, Lash will lead major initiatives to accelerate scientific breakthroughs and improve health worldwide. As a subject matter expert, Lash will represent the Society and be active in outreach to scientific and medical societies, policymakers and journalists.



Lash has spent the past 20 years at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was most recently Professor of Internal Medicine at the University’s Medical School and Chief of Staff for Clinical Affairs at the University of Michigan Health System.



“I am pleased to have this opportunity to advance the endocrinology profession and support clinical and patient care,” Lash said. “It’s a privilege to work with the Endocrine Society’s outstanding members, leaders and staff. I'm looking forward to advocating for all our members and the patients we serve.”



Earlier in his career, Lash was Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Md. He did his endocrine fellowship at the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. As an active volunteer with the Endocrine Society, Lash chaired the Clinical Affairs Core Committee.



“Rob brings a passion for the field and a wealth of experience to the Endocrine Society,” said Society CEO Barbara Byrd Keenan, FASAE, CAE. “We are thrilled to have an endocrinologist of his caliber to develop initiatives that will ensure the long-term growth of the field and achieve advances in scientific discovery and clinical care.”



Lash graduated with his Doctor of Medicine degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, N.Y. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.



Lash has received several honors for his role as an educator, including the Kaiser-Permanente Award for Excellence in Clinical Teaching, the Marvin Pollard Award for Outstanding Teaching of Residents, and the Richard D. Judge Award for Excellence in Medical Student Teaching. In addition, he was recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Sisson Endowment for the Teaching of Clinical Skills at the University of Michigan Medical School.



