ASN and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Team Up to Fund Kidney Career Development Grant

Washington, DC (October 24, 2017)—The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research is pleased to announce that it has received a $1 million grant from Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the Securing the Future Campaign. The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) has matched the donation to endow the new Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant, which will be awarded every other year to a young investigator conducting research in any area of nephrology, starting in 2018.

“Dr. Bonventre is a renowned leader in the field of nephrology, and his work regarding the role of inflammation, biomarkers, and stem cells in kidney injury and repair is far-reaching and inspiring,” said Foundation Chair and ASN Past President Raymond Harris, MD, FASN. “The ASN Foundation is proud to provide this funding in his name, and we hope that it will help the talented recipients to develop innovations to improve the lives of people with kidney diseases.”

“Collaboration is critical to the advancement of scientific innovation and the creation of meaningful new therapies,” said John Neylan M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Keryx Biopharmaceuticals. “We are proud to support the ASN Foundation in the creation and sustenance of the Joseph V. Bonventre Career Development Grant. We are especially pleased that the grant is named in honor of Dr. Bonventre, a leader renowned for his scholarship and scientific accomplishments as well as a man esteemed for his devotion to the training and mentorship of those who will follow.”

With its contribution, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will be the 7th organization to be inducted into the ASN Foundation’s Founders Circle, joining Fresenius Medical Care, ASN, the American Renal Patient Care Foundation, Inc., Amgen, Baxter, and the PKD Foundation.

Since 1996, ASN and now the ASN Foundation, has awarded over $40,000,000 to clinicians, researchers, and educators to advance innovations that can improve care for patients with kidney diseases. To date, $31,500,000 of these awards has been invested in investigators transitioning to independent careers in kidney research through the Career Development Grants Program. The Securing the Future Campaign, launched in 2015, aims to raise critical funding for the Career Development Grants Program to ensure support for early career investigators will be available today, tomorrow, and forever.

About the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research

The ASN Foundation for Kidney Research was established in 2012 and funds the Ben J. Lipps Research Fellowship Program, the Career Development Grants Program, the William and Sandra Bennett Clinical Scholars Program, the American Society of Nephrology-Harold Amos Medical Faculty Development Program, and the ASN Pre-Doctoral Fellowship Award. For more information on the ASN Foundation for Kidney Research, please visit www.asn-online.org/foundation, contact grants@asn-online.org, or call (202) 640-4660.

About the American Society of Nephrology

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 17,000 members representing 112 countries.

For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at (202) 640-4660.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., with headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that provide unique and meaningful advantages to people with kidney disease. The Keryx team consists of approximately 200 committed people working with passion to advance the care of people with this complex disease. For more information about Keryx, please visit www.keryx.com.

