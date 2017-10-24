 
American Univ. Expert Available to Comment on Facebook, Twitter's Activities in Washington.

    • Dr. Laura DeNardis, professor in the School of Communication at American University, is available to comment on Facebook and Twitter's activities in Washington, D.C. and other aspects of Internet governance. 

    Dr. DeNardis serves as Faculty Director of the Internet Governance Lab and is the author of The Global War for Internet Governance

