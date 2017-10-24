Education News: Students Mentored at Stony Brook Take Big Steps in National Competition

Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, October 24, 2017 -- Fifty-five high school students mentored by Stony Brook University research faculty qualified among the 491 semifinalists named in one of the nation’s top STEM research competitions, the Siemens Competition. This large percentage of Stony Brook-mentored students encompasses research projects in chemistry, computer science, ecology, materials science, pharmacology and physics. Of those 55 students, 36 are from New York State and 19 are from other states nationwide; and 39 of these students were participants in the Garcia Research Scholar Program, directed by Dr. Miriam Rafailovich. In another wave of winners named, 12 of the 55 semifinalists mentored by Stony Brook University faculty were announced as Siemens regional finalists. National winners will be announced among the regional finalists in December. See this link for the list of Stony Brook mentored semifinalists/regional finalists. For more about the students and faculty mentors see Stony Brook Mentors Top Talent in the 2017 Siemens Competition.

Editor’s note : Garcia Research program director, Dr. Miriam Rafailovich, is available for interviews as are the individual mentors at Stony Brook University whose labs were populated by high school researchers this summer.

