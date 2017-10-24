Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Annual Halloween Greeting Card Drive Kicks Off on CHLA.org

Newswise — Trick or Treat? At Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Halloween is all about treats when it comes to its patients. Supporters and friends in the community, across the country and around the world are invited to take part in the hospital’s annual Halloween greeting card drive. Individuals can go to CHLA.org/Halloween from October 20-31 and create a special greeting card for the Halloween holiday by choosing from one of three designs (a dog, a cat or a bunny) and write a personal message of cheer to a patient.

The cards with special notes will then be printed out, laminated and hand-delivered to CHLA’s pediatric patients along with fun goody bags on Halloween. The card distribution will tie in with the hospital’s other Halloween day-themed festivities including costume dress-up, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts. This year’s Halloween campaign is sponsored by ServiceTitan, the home services management software company based in Glendale, Calif. For every Halloween card sent before October 31, ServiceTitan will donate $1 to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Helping Hands Fund, up to $10,000.

Kids who are in the hospital might not be able to attend school parties or go trick-or-treating. Missing out on getting to celebrate Halloween with friends and classmates can make being in the hospital even more difficult. These special greeting cards and thoughtful words let CHLA patients and their families know how much people care.

