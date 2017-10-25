American University Experts Available to Comment on JFK Assassination Documents

WHAT: American University experts available to comment on the release of JFK assassination documents and offer analysis on the findings.

WHERE: In-studio, on campus, e-mail or telephone

WHEN: October 25 – ongoing

Experts Available:

Richard Benedetto is an adjunct professor in the School of Communication. He is a retired White House correspondent and columnist for USA Today and political columnist for Gannett News Service. He reported on local, state and national government and politics for nearly 40 years and continues to write political commentary

Chris Edelson , assistant professor of government, is the author of Power without Constraint: The Post 9/11 Presidency and National Security. He is available to discuss issues of presidential national security authority in the context of the presidential election and Congress's role regarding national security and the use of military force, among other topics.

Sarah Snyder, associate professor in the School of International Service and a historian of U.S. foreign relations, specializes in the history of the Cold War, human rights activism, and U.S. human rights policy. Her book, Human Rights Activism and the End of the Cold War: A Transnational History of the Helsinki Network, analyzed the development of a transnational network devoted to human rights advocacy and its contributions to the end of the Cold War.

Leonard Steinhorn is a professor of Public Communication and an affiliate professor of History. His expertise includes American politics, culture and media, strategic communication, the presidency, race relations, the 1960s, and recent American history.

James Thurber, Distinguished Professor and founder and former director of American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, is a leading expert on presidential-congressional relations, interest groups and lobbying, and campaigns and elections. He is author of several books, including Obama in Office and American Gridlock: The Sources, Character and Impact of Political Polarization, among other highly-regarded political books and articles.

