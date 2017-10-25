Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, UNC Health Care Sign Letter of Intent Regarding Ownership of High Point Regional Health

Newswise — WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Oct. 25, 2017 -- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and UNC Health Care, the parent organization of High Point Regional Health, have signed a Letter of Intent in which Wake Forest Baptist would acquire and integrate High Point Regional and its affiliates into their regional health care system next summer.

UNC Health Care, High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist designed this agreement to enhance coordination of care for the many patients served by both High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist and to help Triad patients receive care close to home. It enables High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist to build on long-standing relationships and forge new connections with physicians in the communities they serve.

Each year, more than 300,000 people in the greater High Point area benefit from the exceptional health care services provided by High Point Regional. Their Centers of Excellence include the Congdon Regional Heart Center, Hayworth Cancer Center, Esther R. Culp Women’s Center, Neurosciences Center, Piedmont Joint Replacement Center and the Emergency Center. Families throughout the Triad also benefit from over 30 UNC Regional Physicians office locations, providing personalized care for every member of the community.

“Wake Forest Baptist and High Point Regional Health have a long history of working together to provide high quality care to patients in our Triad communities,” said Julie Ann Freischlag, M.D., CEO, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Interim Dean, Wake Forest School of Medicine. “We are very glad to unite with our neighbors and colleagues at High Point Regional Health to bring our collaboration - to improve the health of all in the Triad - to the next level.”

“We are very excited about a partnership with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center,” said Ernie Bovio, president & CEO of High Point Regional Health. “This is an important step for the long-term growth and future of High Point Regional.”

Ensuring continuity and a smooth transition are important goals of the agreement. The future High Point Regional board will include representatives from the High Point community, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and, during the transitional period, UNC Health Care.

“We have been proud to have High Point Regional as an integral part of the UNC Health Care System,” said Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of UNC Health Care. “After careful consideration we found this opportunity to bring High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center together to be in the very best interest of the communities they serve. This is an important step for future growth and expansion of clinical services for the benefit of patients served throughout the Triad.”

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has committed to a strong relationship with the Foundation for a Healthy High Point to improve the health of the High Point community, as well as ensuring the existing strong relationship continues between High Point University and High Point Regional Health toward the mission to educate health care professionals for the future.

Over the next several months, workgroups across the three health care organizations will conduct due diligence, followed by implementation and operations planning. The goal is to finalize the transaction and integrate High Point Regional and Wake Forest Baptist next summer.