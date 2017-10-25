Stars Come Out for AARDA

Newswise — The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Assocation will host its 3rd “Linking Together for a Cure” Los Angeles Autoimmune Walk on Saturday, November 11, at Culver City Park (9910 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City, CA) from 1-5 p.m. Leading this effort for the third year in a row as Walk Ambassador is actress Haley Ramm (“Seven in Heaven”; “Notorious”; “Mistresses”), who has recruited many of her talented friends to take part.

The Walk will include guest speakers, live bands, a silent auction, activities for kids, and a Celebrity Red Carpet. Luminaries expected to appear include singer-songwriter Cody DiGerolamo; and actors Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”); Grace Kaufman (“Man With a Plan”; “The Last Ship”); Aisha Dee (“The Bold Type”); Henry Kaufman (“Major Crimes”); and Madison McLaughlin ("Arrow").

“I can’t wait to see the smiling faces on November 11," says Ramm. "Raising awareness and money for a cure is near and dear to my heart." Ramm's mother, Barbara, has a rare disorder. "Autoimmune disease is far too common, difficult and overlooked. It can take years to get a diagnosis, and with no clear-cut treatment the questions, the stress and the pain continue. It is my hope that we continue to link together and work together until we find that cure!”



Both Haley and Barbara have served as volunteer spokespersons for AARDA on a national scale, sharing their personal experiences to help raise awareness.

Proceeds from the Los Angeles Autoimmune Walk will be used to support research aimed at solving the underlying immune issues that link ALL autoimmune disorders.

To register to Walk or make a donation, visit AutoimmuneWalk.org or call (855) 239-2557.