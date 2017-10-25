October 2017 ToxSci Online: Impact of Gene-Editing Tools on Safety Assessment

Newswise — The current issue of Toxicological Sciences (October 2017, Vol. 159, Issue 2) includes a wide range of articles on topics representing the latest in toxicological research and advances. In this issue, ToxSci Editor-in-Chief Gary W. Miller addresses the rapid advances in safety assessment due to gene-editing tools: “Pharmaceutical agents, medical devices, chemicals that control pests, and personal care products have been instrumental in reducing suffering, preventing disease, and improving our quality of life. Many of the scientists within the Society of Toxicology are involved in assessing the safety of these products. With the rapid development of gene editing tools, such as CRISPR-Cas9, the field of toxicology needs to ready itself for the implications of expanded DNA-based therapeutics. Moreover, many of our screening and experimental platforms may be enhanced by using the emerging gene-editing tools. CRISPR-based technologies are more than mere fodder for science fiction; they are poised to alter the evolution of science itself. It is important that toxicologists contribute to these developments. As always, I encourage you to Look Inside ToxSci for the most influential research in the field of toxicology."

Also in this issue of ToxSci, you will find four Editor's Highlights on pulmonary thrombosis and sulfur mustard, CYP2F transgenics and styrene carcinogenesis, epigenetic effects of doxorubicin, and PPARs and melanoma tumorigenecity.

The mission of ToxSci, the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), is to publish the most influential research in the field of toxicology.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY