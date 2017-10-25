TCT 2017 — NewYork-Presbyterian’s World-Renowned Interventional Cardiology Experts Available for Comment

Michael Argenziano, MD – chief of adult cardiac surgery and director of the Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery and Surgical Arrhythmia programs at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Argenziano was formerly the president of the New York Society for Thoracic Surgery. He has authored more than 100 publications, presented at numerous scientific conferences, and received several grants and awards for his research. He has led two national trials of robotic surgery, and his atrial fibrillation research has been supported by the TSFRE's Career Development Award. He serves as Columbia's principal investigator in the NIH/NHLBI Network for Cardiothoracic Surgical Investigations.

Matthew Bacchetta, MD – surgical director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Comprehensive Care Center of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. He is also the surgical director of the Adult Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Program and the director of the Pulmonary Thromboendarterectomy Program. Dr. Bacchetta's background in engineering and thoracic surgery has enabled him to become an innovator in the use of mechanical support devices, which can enable patients with pulmonary hypertension to survive through a life-threatening crisis. He is also one of the few skilled surgeons in the U.S. who performs pulmonary thromboendarterectomy for CTEPH (chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension).

Dmitriy Feldman, MD – director of endovascular service of Interventional Cardiac and Endovascular Laboratory in the Division of Cardiology at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Feldman specializes in angioplasty and stenting. His areas of research interest include percutaneous coronary and endovascular intervention outcomes research and he has performed extensive work with the New York State Department of Health PCI database, American College of Cardiology National Cardiovascular Data Registry, as well as the Cornell Catheterization Laboratory institutional database.

Isaac George, MD – surgical director of the Structural Heart & Valve Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. George is one of the few physicians in the world trained in both cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology. He is focused on integrating new technology and innovation into his clinical practice and performs over 500 transcatheter valve procedures a yearand has performed almost 2,000 TAVR procedures. Because he is trained in multiple disciplines, he is able to combine strategies to create a personalized treatment for each individual patient. As primary investigator of a national TAVR trial and with involvement in numerous other clinical trials, he has extensive clinical research trial experience. Dr. George is involved in both benchtop and clinical research as well. His primary scientific goals involve the regulatory mechanisms of myostatin (a negative regulator of muscle growth) to insulin-like growth factor-1 and its role in cardiac hypertrophy and cardiomyopathy.

Rebecca Hahn, MD – director of interventional echocardiography at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia and associate professor of clinical medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. Her clinical interests include valvular heart disease, adult congenital heart disease, and heart disease in pregnancy. Dr. Hahn is currently the national principal investigator for the SCOUT clinical trial, an early feasibility study examining a percutaneous tricuspid valve annuloplasty system.

Ajay Kirtane, MD – director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, he specializes in complex coronary and peripheral vascular interventional procedures. He is a co-director of TCT, and has authored/co-authored more than 200 original manuscripts and 50 reviews and chapters, including the “Coronary Stenting” chapters of the two most widely used textbooks in interventional cardiology.

Martin Leon, MD – director of the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, and founder and director of TCT, Dr. Leon is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in interventional cardiology. He has served as principal investigator for more than 50 clinical trials that helped shape the field of interventional cardiovascular medicine, including: STRESS, STARS, Gamma-one, SIRIUS, ENDEAVOR, and most recently, the PARTNER trial.

Philip Meyers, MD – co-director of the Neuroendovascular Service at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Meyers treats vascular disorders of the brain and spinal cord using minimally invasive, image-guided techniques. Using state-of-the-art technology and working with a multidisciplinary team, many vascular diseases of the head and neck, brain, and spine can be effectively treated without conventional surgery.

Jeffrey Moses, MD – director of interventional cardiovascular therapeutics at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, Dr. Moses has performed more than 18,000 interventional procedures and has authored more than 600 publications. He was the lead investigator on the first clinical trial in the U.S. that led to FDA approval of the first drug-coated stent now used in the majority of interventional procedures in the U.S.

Tamim Nazif, MD – director of clinical services for the Structural Heart & Valve Center, director of clinical research for the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Nazif specializes in interventional cardiology and the treatment of heart valve disease.

Manish Parikh, MD – director of business development at the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Parikh received his medical degree from UMDNJ in New Jersey and trained at The New York Hospital-Cornell University Medical Center in New York. Dr. Parikh specializes in complex coronary intervention.

Sahil Parikh, MD – director of endovascular services at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. His clinical practice leverages his knowledge and experience in clinical cardiovascular medicine and complex coronary and peripheral vascular interventions. He has an active practice in cardiovascular medicine with a focus on atherosclerotic vascular disease and intervention throughout the circulation. He has been the site and national principal investigator for several clinical trials and has authored more than 50 original manuscripts and reviews in basic and clinical cardiovascular medicine.

Virendra Patel, MD – chief of vascular surgery and co-director of the Aortic Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Patel has a particular interest in clinical outcomes research and has served as principal investigator of several studies to evaluate open and minimally invasive repairs of complex aortic aneurysms. He most recently participated in the TEVAR and EVAR committees of the Vascular Quality Initiative of the Society for Vascular Surgery. Dr. Patel has also been a member of the Executive Council of the New England Society for Vascular Surgery and the Research Advisory Committee for the Society’s Vascular Study Group.

Craig Smith, MD – surgeon-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia. Dr. Smith’s clinical specialties include medical support for pre- and postoperative transplant recipients, use of bioartificial liver support devices and alternative immunosuppressive strategies. His research interests focus on mitral valve repair, transmyocardial laser revascularization, long-term heart and lung transplantation outcomes, preoperative risk factors for stroke after CABG, and adaptation in cardiac transplantation. He is co-principal investigator for the multicenter PARTNER aortic transcatheter valve trial.

Robert Sommer, MD – director of invasive adult congenital heart disease and invasive structural interventions at the Center for Interventional Vascular Therapy at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia. Dr. Sommer has been caring for patients with congenital heart disease for 25 years. In his current practice, he sees both pediatric and adult patients with birth defects of the heart. Echocardiography, electrocardiography, oximetry and transcranial Doppler evaluations are all available. Dr. Sommer is actively involved in a number of cutting-edge clinical research protocols, including the TRACTOR Migraine Headache Trial (assessing new medical therapy for patients with migraine and PFO, a commonly undiagnosed heart condition), the COMPASSION 3 Trial (assessing the effectiveness of a new catheter implantable valve for pulmonary valve replacement), the REDUCE-LAP Trial (an intervention for patients with congestive heart failure and preserved ventricular systolic function), and the REDUCE PFO Trial (studying the effect of PFO closure on stroke prevention).