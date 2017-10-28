Building trust in government.

Christa Slaton is a Professor of Government at New Mexico State University. Her research interests have focused on the means to advance and enhance democracy; building trust and creating greater transparency in governance; promoting ethics in leadership; improving election administration; and creating collaborations between universities and communities. She began her academic career as the co-designer of a method of public opinion polling, Televote, that was developed to educate citizens on complex issues, foster dialogue, and obtain responses to questions after deliberation. She recently wrote an article about U.S. government ethics for the London School of Economics. Contact her at slatocd@nmsu.edu or (575) 646-2085.