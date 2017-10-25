 
Politics Expert Available to Comment on U.S.-Puerto Rico Policy and Presidential Leadership

Released: 25-Oct-2017 2:15 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Ithaca College

Government/Law, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters, U.S. Politics, Immigration
KEYWORDS
  Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria, President Donald Trump, Politics, U.S. Politics,
  • Race
    • Assistant Professor Carlos Figueroa

    Carlos Figueroa, an assistant professor in the Department of Politics at Ithaca College, is available to comment on the relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States, as well as presidential leadership.

    Figueroa's political commentary on the situation in Puerto Rico and President Donald Trump can be found on Fair Observer. His research focuses on presidential leadership, immigration/border politics, and race, religion and class in U.S. politics.

    Learn more about Figueroa's expertise on the Ithaca College website

    If you are interested in interviewing Figueroa, please contact Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.

