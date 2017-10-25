Politics Expert Available to Comment on U.S.-Puerto Rico Policy and Presidential Leadership

Carlos Figueroa, an assistant professor in the Department of Politics at Ithaca College, is available to comment on the relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States, as well as presidential leadership.

Figueroa's political commentary on the situation in Puerto Rico and President Donald Trump can be found on Fair Observer. His research focuses on presidential leadership, immigration/border politics, and race, religion and class in U.S. politics.

If you are interested in interviewing Figueroa, please contact Dan Verderosa in the Ithaca College Office of College Relations and Communications at dverderosa@ithaca.edu or 607-274-1440.