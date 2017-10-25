Where Law and Literature Collide
Scott Turow talks about his career as a writer and lawyer and the nature of legal education
Article ID: 683851
Released: 25-Oct-2017 2:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Northwestern University
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
Newswise — In the 15th episode of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Planet Lex podcast series, host Dean Daniel Rodriguez talks to bestselling author and lawyer Scott Turow about legal fiction, his career as a writer and lawyer and the nature of legal education. They also touch on Turow’s work to reform capital punishment and the legal complexities of being an author in the age of technology.
Turow has written 13 books, including the law school must-read, “One L,” and “Presumed Innocent,” the novel credited with creating the legal fiction genre. His most recent book, “Testimony” (Grand Central Publishing, 2017), was published in May.
Turow on the “Trump bump,” the slight uptick in law school applicants
“I do see a connection. Times like this, whether you like President Trump or don’t like President Trump, I think virtually everyone admits he’s a somewhat erratic personality. And that leaves people with questions about ‘How do you stabilize government?’ And the answer always is ‘law.’
“The mantra that was part of Watergate, ‘No person is above the law,’ is a really important one, and people are probably going to discover before the end of this presidency the salience of that observation,” Turow said.
About Planet Lex
Northwestern Law Dean Rodriguez hosts and the Legal Talk Network produces the Planet Lex podcast series. The podcasts typically feature interviews with prominent Northwestern faculty members, discussing the law’s role in changing global, societal and technological landscapes.
Topics of earlier episodes include defending Brendan Dassey; the evolution of music copyright law; sexual misconduct on campus; the regulation of public corruption; technological advancements and the law; law enforcement and implicit bias; and integrating the law and STEM-focused multidisciplinary education; online privacy and cybersecurity; and the U.S. Supreme Court.