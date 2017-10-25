Where Law and Literature Collide

Newswise — In the 15th episode of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law's Planet Lex podcast series, host Dean Daniel Rodriguez talks to bestselling author and lawyer Scott Turow about legal fiction, his career as a writer and lawyer and the nature of legal education. They also touch on Turow’s work to reform capital punishment and the legal complexities of being an author in the age of technology.

Turow has written 13 books, including the law school must-read, “One L,” and “Presumed Innocent,” the novel credited with creating the legal fiction genre. His most recent book, “Testimony” (Grand Central Publishing, 2017), was published in May.

Turow on the “Trump bump,” the slight uptick in law school applicants

“I do see a connection. Times like this, whether you like President Trump or don’t like President Trump, I think virtually everyone admits he’s a somewhat erratic personality. And that leaves people with questions about ‘How do you stabilize government?’ And the answer always is ‘law.’

“The mantra that was part of Watergate, ‘No person is above the law,’ is a really important one, and people are probably going to discover before the end of this presidency the salience of that observation,” Turow said.