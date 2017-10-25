Children’s Hospital Invites Patients to Trick or Treat

The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host a trick-or-treating parade and costume party for pediatric patients and their families Oct. 31.

WHEN:

Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. to noon

WHERE:

UI Health

1740 W. Taylor St.

DETAILS:

Joined by hospital leaders and staff, the Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will celebrate Halloween with a special party for pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients and families, including a trick-or-treating parade, face painting and crafts like pumpkin decorating. The parade will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. followed by snacks and activities for trick-or-treaters.

The festivities are led by the hospital’s child life program, which ensures that “kids feel like kids, even when they are in the hospital,” says Dana Thornquist, child life specialist. “Being in the hospital does not change the fact that kids need to play, laugh and celebrate. This party will allow kids to experience a fun Halloween, and will help them forget that they are sick.”

Thornquist is available for interviews. Media should contact Jackie Carey at jmcarey@uic.edu or 312-996-8277 for information on how to access the hospital.