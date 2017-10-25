 
Is Physical Activity Linked to Healthier Blood Biomarkers?

Article ID: 683877

Released: 25-Oct-2017 4:45 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM)

Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise: September 2017 - Volume 49 - Issue 9 - p 1817–1825

Exercise and Fitness, Sports Medicine, All Journal News
  • ACSM, Physical Activity, Health @ The Hutch, biomarkers, American College of Sports Medicine

    • Newswise — It is well known that being physically active may lower risks of many diseases, such as heart disease and diabetes. In this study, the scientists studied the link between various measures of exercise and eight biomarkers that have previously related to several chronic diseases. This research was conducted in 526 women who provided blood samples and a variety of lifestyle assessments. Researchers found that higher amounts of physical activity were linked with healthier levels of several of these blood biomarkers. They also found that the link between greater physical activity and healthier levels of biomarkers was true for women of any body weight. This further increases our understanding of the benefits of exercise on chronic disease prevention.

