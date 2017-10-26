Retired Veteran, CEO, and Anesthesiology Expert Available for Interviews on VA Issues

Newswise — PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- Randall Moore II, DNP, CRNA, MAJ(ret), is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists, the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. He began his role as CEO in September 2017 after spending two years as the director of Perioperative and Anesthesia Services at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois, where he managed a $35 million budget and more than 100 employees.

The Illinois native is also a retired commissioned officer of the U.S. Army Reserve with more than 22 years of military service. Retiring at the rank of Major, Moore served as an infantryman, combat medic, and CRNA during that time frame. He had several experiences serving as an active duty CRNA with the Army, including with Forward Surgical Teams in Afghanistan providing combat casualty care in austere locations.

Moore’s areas of expertise include:

Veteran’s Administration anesthesia, surgical services, scope of practice, and wait times

Military and combat (active) healthcare and anesthesia services

Hospital administration

Nurse anesthesia scope of practice, anesthesia practice models, and reimbursement

Recruitment of healthcare professionals

Multidisciplinary chronic pain and pain management

Rural healthcare considerations

