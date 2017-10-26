Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Physicians Recognized in Latest Best Doctors in America List

Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ—Fifty-one Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School faculty physicians, part of Rutgers Health, were peer selected to the Best Doctors in America® List for 2017-2018. Only 4 percent of physicians in the United States earn this prestigious honor, as a result of the biennial Best Doctors poll.

Robert Wood Johnson Medical School physicians named represent a comprehensive range of primary and specialty care, including cardiovascular disease, otolaryngology/neurotology, women’s health, surgery, pediatrics and neurology, among others.

Doctors in more than 450 specialties and subspecialties of medicine appear on this year’s list; 60 percent of the specialties feature Robert Wood Johnson Medical School physicians.

In 15 subspecialty areas—including endocrinology and metabolism issues such as diabetes and thyroid disorders, and care for multiple sclerosis, scleroderma and lung cancer—Robert Wood Johnson Medical School physicians were the only individuals in the state recognized for their particular specialty, while in an additional six specialties, they represented one of only two New Jersey doctors selected for the list in their areas of expertise. Moreover, two out of the three 2017-2018 Best Doctors in America® physicians in New Jersey who specialize in movement disorders or affective disorders are members of the medical school faculty.

“These physicians exemplify the high-value health care we strive for in all aspects of our patient care, and we congratulate them on this recognition,” says Dr. Sherine E. Gabriel, distinguished professor and dean, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “It is indicative not only of the exceptional skills of the individuals selected, but also the dedication each member of our team has to providing the utmost level of care and putting our patients first every day.”

The highly regarded Best Doctors in America® List is compiled by Best Doctors Inc. Each selected physician has received peer consensus as a physician from whom other physicians would seek care and is verified as being clinically active with an active medical license free from disqualifying disciplinary actions. The peer-review process requires every listed physician to be re-evaluated by their peers in each poll. Physicians cannot pay to be in the database; the only way to be selected is to be nominated by and then receive voting consensus from current Best Doctors physicians. Gallup® has audited and certified Best Doctors Inc.’s database of physicians and its companion Best Doctors in America® List as using the highest industry standards, survey methodology and processes.

Boston-based Best Doctors Inc., founded in 1989 by Harvard Medical School physicians, is a global benefits provider and medical information services company that connects individuals facing difficult medical treatment decisions with the best doctors, selected by impartial peer review in more than 450 subspecialties of medicine, to review their diagnosis and treatment plans. Best Doctors currently serves more than 40 million members worldwide.

