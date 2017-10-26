Press Registration for ACMG 2018 Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting is Now Open

Join journalists from around the world covering the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, April 10 – 14, 2018 in Charlotte, NC

Newswise — BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Named one of the fastest growing meetings in the USA by the Trade Show Executive Magazine, the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting continues to provide groundbreaking research and news about the latest advances in genetics and personalized medicine. The ACMG Annual Meeting will feature more than 100 scientific sessions, workshops, TED-Style talks and symposia and over 600 poster presentations on emerging areas of genetic and genomic medicine in Charlotte, NC from April 10-14, 2018.

Interview the movers and shakers in medical genetics and genomics, connect in person with new sources and get story ideas on the clinical practice of genetics and genomics in healthcare today and for the future. Learn how genetics and genomics research is being integrated into medical practice.

Topics include Gene Editing, Cancer Genetics, Molecular Genomics, Exome Sequencing, Pre- and Perinatal Genetics, Biochemical/Metabolic Genetics, Genetic Counseling, Health Services/Implementation, Legal & Ethical Issues, Therapeutics and more.

Credentialed media representatives on assignment are invited to attend the ACMG Annual Meeting on a complimentary basis. Contact Kathy Ridgely Beal, MBA at kbeal@acmg.net for the Press Registration Access Code which can be used at www.acmgmeeting.net .

Abstracts will be available online in January 2018. A few ACMG Meeting highlights include:

Two Genetics Short Courses on Tuesday, April 10:

Bringing Personalized Genomics to Prenatal Care

Authorization for Genetic Testing: A Primer for Genetics Professionals

Program Highlights:

TED-Style Talks: The Power of Patient No. 1; Are We Barriers or Necessary Mediators; and The Hype, the Hope and the Reality of the Future of Genomic Medicine

Genome Editing: Genetic Therapy for Genetic Diseases – Promises and Challenges

Whole Genome Sequencing for Clinical Care – It Has Arrived

Genomic-Based Population Screening of Adults: If? When? How?

Educating the Next Generation of Genetic Service Providers

Heritable Cancer: a Realm of Evolving Understanding and Clinical Implications

Implementing of Medical Genomics Across the Healthcare Continuum

Integration of BRCA Testing Across the Care Continuum

Maximizing the Value of Genetic Testing

Photo/TV Opportunity: The ACMG Foundation for Genetic and Genomic Medicine will present bicycles to local children with rare genetic diseases at the Annual Day of Caring during the meeting on Friday, April 13 from 10:30 AM – 11:00 AM at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Social Media for the 2018 ACMG Annual Meeting: As the ACMG Meeting approaches, journalists can stay up-to-date on new sessions and information by following the ACMG Social Media pages on Facebook and Twitter and by using the Twitter hashtag #ACMGMtg18 for meeting-related tweets.

Note – reporters are encouraged to book hotel reservations early.

The ACMG Meeting website has extensive information at www.acmgmeeting.net.

