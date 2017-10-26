 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Opioid and Addiction Expert Available to Discuss Trump's Declaration on Opioid Epidemic

Article ID: 683948

Released: 26-Oct-2017 2:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UAB Public Relations

    Stefan Kertesz, M.D.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Drugs and Drug Abuse, Government/Law, Substance Abuse, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Opioid Abuse Epidemic, Opioid Addiction, Opioid, Trump Administration

    • In response to President Trump’s declaration on the opioid epidemic, University of Alabama at Birmingham Professor of Preventive Medicine Stefan Kertesz, M.D., is available to discuss the opioid epidemic, how we got here and the Trump Administration’s decision to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency. 

    HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.

    Key arguments:

    • Pharmaceutical companies encouraged excessive prescribing of opioid painkillers, and he supports policies that reduce initial opioid prescriptions for acute pain. However, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach.
    • Kertesz says the primary challenge for the nation now is to assure adequate access to addiction treatment and the U.S. has made little progress on this issue, especially in rural areas.
    • Kertesz says another issue is that strict federal laws cordon off addiction treatment information from all other aspects of the medical record, and that prohibits health care providers from effectively managing the care of patients who have both addiction and medical problems. 
    • Further aggressive focus on prescription reduction is likely to obtain diminishing returns while creating significant risks for patients.
    • All health care professionals should be required to receive addiction training, since addiction appears in every healthcare environment.
    • The crackdown on pain medication prescribing is intended to help the addiction crisis—but it’s leaving chronic pain patients in untenable situations. 

    Kertesz has also made the case through a series of letters, lectures and commentaries appearing in venues from STATNewsNewsweek,Slate and TheHill.com, and his work has been featured on Vox.com.

    Kertesz is available today (Oct. 26) from 12:15-1:30 p.m. CST and 4-6 p.m. CST, and Oct. 27 after 1 p.m. CST.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!