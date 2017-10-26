WVU Experts Available to Talk About Opioid Epidemic in Light of New Designation as Public Health Emergency

West Virginia University experts are available to talk about President Donald Trump’s declaration that the opioid epidemic is a public health emergency.

WVU has developed a multi-pronged approach to attacking the opioid crisis, including establishing community partnerships, increasing education for current clinicians and future health professionals, expanding wellness and behavioral health programs and education and skills development programs for patients in treatment and recovery. The University has also undertaken research initiatives into the farther-reaching health effects of the opioid epidemic such as the spread of hepatitis B and C and HIV.

Dr. Judith Feinberg Professor WVU School of Medicine Dept. of Behavioral Medicine & Psychiatry

“We have not seen an HIV outbreak yet. But it’s a ticking time bomb for us, especially in rural areas where the local health system’s ability to detect and mitigate an HIV outbreak may not be well developed.”

Dr. Clay Marsh Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences WVU Health Sciences

“It’s like pulling a weed. If you get rid of what’s above the ground, it’ll come back again. Then there’s the root. We have to respond to the patient’s medical needs while providing community building programs and job training."

Dr. Marsh participated in an Association of American Medical Colleges event in Washington, D.C, where he spoke about this topic earlier this month.

