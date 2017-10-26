No Tricks, Just Treats as Loyola's NICU Babies Celebrate Halloween

Instead of frights there were only adorable sights at Loyola Medicine's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as babies donned homemade costumes to celebrate Halloween.

Continuing a tradition that started more than 30 years ago, Loyola NICU nurses designed costumes to outfit two dozen tiny patients.

A team of colleagues worked on the costumes during their free time as a way to provide some fun for the families during their hospital stay.

The annual costume-making event has become a competition for the staff to see who can come up with most creative ideas. This year's costumes included Superman, Snow White, Popeye and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.