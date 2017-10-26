 
No Tricks, Just Treats as Loyola's NICU Babies Celebrate Halloween

  • Credit: Erik Unger

    Loyola Medicine NICU babies were dressed in Halloween costumes designed by NICU nurses.

    • Instead of frights there were only adorable sights at Loyola Medicine's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as babies donned homemade costumes to celebrate Halloween.

    Continuing a tradition that started more than 30 years ago, Loyola NICU nurses designed costumes to outfit two dozen tiny patients.

    A team of colleagues worked on the costumes during their free time as a way to provide some fun for the families during their hospital stay.

    The annual costume-making event has become a competition for the staff to see who can come up with most creative ideas. This year's costumes included Superman, Snow White, Popeye and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.  

