No Tricks, Just Treats as Loyola's NICU Babies Celebrate Halloween
Released: 26-Oct-2017 12:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Loyola University Health System
Instead of frights there were only adorable sights at Loyola Medicine's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), as babies donned homemade costumes to celebrate Halloween.
Continuing a tradition that started more than 30 years ago, Loyola NICU nurses designed costumes to outfit two dozen tiny patients.
A team of colleagues worked on the costumes during their free time as a way to provide some fun for the families during their hospital stay.
The annual costume-making event has become a competition for the staff to see who can come up with most creative ideas. This year's costumes included Superman, Snow White, Popeye and Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.