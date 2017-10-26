Expert from Rush University Medical Center is Available to Offer an Insight into New Elder Abuse Protection Law

Newswise — Rush University Medical Center expert XinQi Dong, MD, MPH , who has been working on studies of aging populations, is available to discuss the new elder abuse protection law.

Dong is the Director of Chinese Health, Aging, and Policy Program, and Associate Director of Rush Institute for Healthy Aging. He has been a leader in the field of elder abuse with more than 200 publications and wrote a state-of-science text book with 700+ pages, 35 chapters that provides systematic and comprehensive review of elder abuse in the aspects of research, practice, and policy in the history of the field. Dong also served as Senior Policy & Research Advisor for AoA/ACL and Senior Policy Advisor for CMS.

Dong says, “Elder abuse is a complicated issue, which usually involved multiple kinds of abuse and multiple perpetrators. The new law provides comprehensive protection for the elderly, yet the government should work together with social agencies, community services, and healthcare providers to identify and prevent the incidence.”