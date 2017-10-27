Multiple Pain Medicine Techniques Found to Reduce Pain and Need for Opioids Following Knee Replacement Surgery

Newswise — Studies suggest that using more than one type of pain medicine to target different pain pathways has been shown to decrease pain while reducing side effects of knee replacement surgery.

Total knee arthroplasty surgeries are one of the most frequent procedures performed in the United States, and the numbers are rising both domestically and internationally. Researchers worked to learn how physicians could minimize the pain caused by surgery in order to help patients avoid the use of opioids.

Local anesthetic injections around the knee are common to help control the pain experienced post-surgery. There is also evidence that suggests a spinal anesthesia may be better for many patients rather than general anesthesia, although specialists have shown excellent outcomes with either technique.

“Anesthesia and Analgesia Practice Pathway Options for Total Knee Arthroplasty: An Evidence-Based Review by the American and European Societies of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine” by Sandra Kopp et al. was published in the November/December issue of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the official journal of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine.

