 
Return to Article List

Expert Available to Discuss How Zombies Can Be Viewed Through The Lenses of Race, Gender, Language, and Politics

Article ID: 683992

Released: 27-Oct-2017 11:15 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Swarthmore College

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Arts and Entertainment, Gaming, Race, Religion, Speech & Language, Local - Pennsylvania
KEYWORDS
  • Zombies, zombies and religion, Halloween, Race, Language,
  • Gender
  • + Show More

    • Jamie Thomas

    Swarthmore College Assistant Professor of Linguistics Jamie Thomas is available to speak to the growing popularity of zombie media and the way to view zombies through the intersecting lenses of race, gender, sexuality, language, and politics. She is the author of Zombies Speak Swahili (forthcoming from Oxford University Press), which focuses on the undead, video games, and why language matters.

    At Swarthmore, Thomas teaches Languages of Fear, Racism, and Zombies, which delves into the evolving cultural iterations of the zombie and the present and prescient anxieties monster films communicate. She is also an expert in language learning; second language acquisition; identity; race, color, and ethnicity; Africa and African languages; and the afterlife.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!