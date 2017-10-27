Expert Available to Discuss How Zombies Can Be Viewed Through The Lenses of Race, Gender, Language, and Politics

Swarthmore College Assistant Professor of Linguistics Jamie Thomas is available to speak to the growing popularity of zombie media and the way to view zombies through the intersecting lenses of race, gender, sexuality, language, and politics. She is the author of Zombies Speak Swahili (forthcoming from Oxford University Press), which focuses on the undead, video games, and why language matters.



At Swarthmore, Thomas teaches Languages of Fear, Racism, and Zombies, which delves into the evolving cultural iterations of the zombie and the present and prescient anxieties monster films communicate. She is also an expert in language learning; second language acquisition; identity; race, color, and ethnicity; Africa and African languages; and the afterlife.