The Economist Names UVA Darden World’s Top Education Experience for 7th Consecutive Year

By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — In its annual survey of global business schools, The Economist has named the University of Virginia Darden School of Business the No. 1 education experience in the world — for the seventh consecutive year.

The accolade is part of the publication’s Which MBA? 2017 global ranking of the Top 100 full-time international MBA programs.

The Economist also named Darden’s full-time MBA program No. 10 in the world, with the highest quality faculty among the Top 15 of global business schools and top ratings in key areas of student satisfaction.

The Economist’s ranking takes into account a number of factors that are central to the Darden mission, including student and alumni experience and a supportive and engaged network.

“At Darden, we care deeply about the student experience,” said Dean Scott Beardsley. “Our goal is to develop the next generation of purpose-driven, responsible, global leaders. Our faculty takes teaching extremely seriously in order to bring out the full potential of each and every student. We help students develop their leadership voices and channel their purpose in preparation for a lifetime of meaningful work, supported by the most powerful alumni network I have seen.”

Standout Darden rankings and ratings in the Which MBA? list include:

1 for “Education Experience”

1 for “Student Rating of Faculty”

1 for “Student Rating of Program”

1 for “Overseas Study Trips Score”

3 for “Student Rating of Culture and Classmates”

6 for “Student Rating of Alumni Effectiveness”

7 for “Personal Development and Educational Experience”

13 for “Post-MBA Salary” (a year-over-year increase of seven spots)

The ranking methodology is comprised of both quantitative and qualitative factors, with roughly 80 percent comprised of quantitative factors such as salary of graduates, average GMAT scores and number of registered alumni. The remaining 20 percent is composed of qualitative surveys of current students and recent graduates, and includes subjects such as quality of faculty, facilities and career services departments. See the full methodology here.