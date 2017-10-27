Search Committee Named for Northwestern Pritzker Law School Dean

Newswise — EVANSTON - Northwestern University Provost Jonathan Holloway announced today (Oct. 27) that the University has formed a committee to conduct a search to identify the next dean of Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

The individual chosen will succeed Daniel Rodriguez, who will step down at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

A committee including representatives from the faculty, students, alumni and staff will undertake the search to identify a slate of candidates. Max Schanzenbach, Seigle Family Professor of Law, will serve as chair.

Search committee members are:

Traci Burch, Associate Professor, Political Science, African American Studies, Legal Studies

Adam Cooper, JD ’87, Northwestern Law Board Incoming Chair

David Dana, Kirkland & Ellis Professor of Law; Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs

Sara Hays, JD ’89, Northwestern Law Board Chair

Chloe Korban, JD ’18, JD Student

Sarah Lawsky, Professor of Law; Associate Dean for Academic Affairs

Eric Neilson, Vice President for Medical Affairs; Lewis Landsberg Dean, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine

Jide Nzelibe, Professor of Law; Affiliated Faculty, Ford Motor Company Center for Global Citizenship

Susie Spies Roth, Associate Dean; Dean of Students

Sarah O'Rourke Schrup, Clinical Associate Professor of Law; Director, Appellate Advocacy Center

Deborah Tuerkheimer, Class of 1940 Research Professor of Law

The committee will be staffed by:

Marianna Kepka, Assistant Provost for Academic Initiatives and Senior Director of Office of Change Management

Roma Khanna, Director, Office of Change Management

The search committee will begin its work immediately and will engage the Law School community to solicit input on the desired attributes and experience of the new dean and to seek assistance in identifying potential prospects.

“President Schapiro and I look forward to receiving the advice and counsel of the committee and to the successful outcome of this important process,” Holloway said.