ISPOR's 20th Annual European Congress to Focus on the Evolution of Value in Health Care

Newswise — Princeton, NJ, USA—30 October 2017—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), released the final program and speakers for its upcoming 20th Annual European Congress scheduled for 4-8 November 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

The scientific sessions of the congress will center on topical issues impacting health care today, focusing on the theme, “The Evolution of Value in Health Care.” The European Congress is expected to draw more than 5000 stakeholders from diverse health care segments, including health ministries and government offices, health technology assessment bodies, public and private payers, researchers and academics, and patients and patient representatives.



Plenary 1: Where Is the Value in Value-Based Care?

(Monday, 6 November 2017)

This plenary session will feature experts who will explore the nuances of value-based health care—the pricing of health care products and services in relation to the additional value they produce—from a variety of perspectives. Speakers include:

Moderator: Maarten J. IJzerman, PhD, University of Twente, Enschede, The Netherlands

Speaker: Peter Naredi, University of Gothenburg and European CanCer Organization, Brussels, Belgium

Speaker: Bettina Ryll, MD, PhD, Melanoma Patient Network Europe and European Society for Medical Oncology, Uppsala, Sweden

Speaker: Jason Arora, MD, MPH, Medtronic, Watford, UK

Speaker: Luke Slawomirski, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Paris, France

Plenary 2: Appraising the Appraisers: What Is the Future of Health Technology Assessment in Europe?

(Tuesday, 7 November 2017)

This plenary session will examine the current state of health technology assessment (HTA) processes across jurisdictions in Europe and will explore what the future holds for HTA in the region. Speakers include:

Moderator: Andrew Briggs, DPhil, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, UK

Speaker: Susan Guthrie, PhD, MSci, Rand Europe, Cambridge, UK

Speaker: Nicola Allen, PhD, Precision for Value, London, UK

Speaker: Zoe Garrett, MPhil, MRes, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and EUnetHTA, Manchester, UK

Plenary 3: Evolution of Value: Perspectives From Both Sides of the Atlantic

(Wednesday, 8 November 2017)

This plenary session will feature perspectives from health economists on the characterization of value in health care, examining how the definition of value has changed over time and in different settings. Speakers include:

Moderator: Shelby D. Reed, PhD, RPh, Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

Speaker: Mandy Ryan, PhD, MSc, College of Life Sciences and Medicine, University of Aberdeen, Aberdeen, UK

Speaker: Charles E. Phelps, PhD, University of Rochester, Gualala, CA, USA

Speaker: Jérôme Wittwer, PhD, Bordeaux University, Bordeaux, France

ISPOR’s Annual European Congress will also feature 28 issue panels, 24 workshops, 12 forums, 9 educational symposia, and a variety of podium and poster presentations. Breakout sessions will focus on a range of compelling topics, including drug pricing, real-world evidence, patient engagement, adaptive pathways, pragmatic clinical trials, health technology assessment, gene therapies, orphan drugs, and medical devices.

Immediately preceding the congress, ISPOR will offer its renowned Essential HEOR Education Curriculum of half- and full-day short courses on 4-5 November 2017. The ISPOR Short Course Program offers more than 30 HEOR course topics across 7 tracks.

Additional information on the congress can be found at:

Congress Information | Registration | Short Course Program | Sponsorship | Exhibits | Press



ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Web: www.ispor.org

