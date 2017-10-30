Insomnia Linked with Early Death and Kidney Dysfunction

Highlights

Insomnia was linked with increased risks of early death, rapid kidney function decline, and kidney failure in a group of US veterans.

Newswise — New Orleans, LA (November 3, 2017) — Insomnia may have detrimental effects on individuals’ kidney health and their overall survival, according to a study that will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2017 October 31­–November 5 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

Chronic insomnia is highly prevalent in the world, and the extent of its effects on the body are not fully known. A team led by Csaba Kovesdy, MD, and Jun Ling Lu, MD (University of Tennessee Health Science Center), looked to see whether chronic insomnia might be linked with increased risks of dying early and developing kidney problems in a group of 957,587 US veterans with normal kidney function.

Over a median follow-up of 6.1 years, 23.1% of patients died, 2.7% displayed rapid kidney function decline, and 0.2% developed kidney failure. Chronic insomnia was associated with a 1.4-times increased risk of dying, a 1.5-times increased risk of rapid loss of kidney function, and a 2.4-times increased risk of developing kidney failure.

“Chronic insomnia is an important and relatively common condition among patients with normal kidney function. Attention to its proper management could have long-ranging positive effects,” said Dr. Kovesdy. “This hypothesis will need to be examined in dedicated prospective studies, including clinical trials.”

