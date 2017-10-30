Call for Nominations: The Endocrine Society’s Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society is calling for nominations for the 11th annual Award for Excellence in Science and Medical Journalism. The award recognizes outstanding reporting that enhances public understanding of health issues pertaining to the field of endocrinology.

Endocrinologists are specialists who are physicians and scientists who untangle complex symptoms to diagnose, treat, and research or cure hormone-related conditions. Examples of these conditions include diabetes, thyroid disorders, obesity, endocrine cancer, growth problems, reproduction, infertility and rare diseases, among others.

The award is open to all credentialed journalists in print (both “hard copy” and electronic) or broadcast. Candidates can self-nominate or be nominated by someone else. Only one nomination is permitted for each journalist. Media outlets are limited to three entries. Submissions can include any work first published between December 1, 2016 and October 31, 2017.

Weight will be given to entries that contribute to the public understanding of endocrinology and demonstrate thorough research, accurate reporting and originality.

The honor consists of an award to be presented in March at ENDO 2018: The Endocrine Society’s 100th Annual Meeting & Expo in Chicago, Ill. The award recipient also will receive complimentary travel and hotel accommodations to attend the annual meeting.

To apply, please complete the nomination form and submit a digital copy of the article/work, whether published or taped. More information can be found at https://www.endocrine.org/journalism-award. Submissions also can be emailed to media@endocrine.org.

Submissions must be received by Friday, November 17, 2017.

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world’s oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions.

The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org.