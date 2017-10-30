Reflux Medications Linked to Chronic Kidney Disease and Kidney Failure

Highlights

In an analysis of published studies, individuals who used proton pump inhibitors had a 33% increased relative risk of developing chronic kidney disease or kidney failure when compared with non-users.

Results from the analysis will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2017 October 31–November 5 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

Newswise — New Orleans, LA (November 4, 2017) — A recent analysis has linked certain medications commonly used to treat heartburn, acid reflux, and ulcers with the development of kidney disease. The findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2017 October 31–November 5 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which reduce gastric acid production, are one of the most commonly prescribed medications worldwide. Recent studies have raised concerns over a potential increased risk of kidney problems among PPIs users but the results of those studies were inconsistent.

To investigate, Charat Thongprayoon, MD (Bassett Medical Center), and his colleagues conducted an analysis of published studies that reported the risk of chronic kidney disease or kidney failure among PPI users compared with non-users.

Five studies with 536,902 participants met the eligibility criteria and were included in the meta-analysis. Individuals who used PPIs had a 33% increased relative risk of CKD or kidney failure when compared with non-users.

“This study demonstrates a significant association between the use of PPIs and increased risks of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure,” said Dr. Thongprayoon. “Although no causal relationship has been proven, providers should consider whether PPI therapy is indicated for patients. Chronic use of PPIs should be avoided if not really indicated.”

Study: “Proton Pump Inhibitors and Risk of Chronic Kidney Diseases: A Meta-Analysis” (Abstract 2763180)

ASN Kidney Week 2017, the largest nephrology meeting of its kind, will provide a forum for more than 13,000 professionals to discuss the latest findings in kidney health research and engage in educational sessions related to advances in the care of patients with kidney and related disorders. Kidney Week 2017 will take place October 31–November 5, 2017 in New Orleans, LA.

Since 1966, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 17,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact us at 202-640-4660.

# # #