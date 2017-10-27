USC Norris Cancer Hospital receives 2017 Press Ganey NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – The nurses of USC Norris Cancer Hospital have been recognized for their exceptional care with a 2017 Press Ganey National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) Award For Outstanding Nursing Quality at an academic medical center. The award will be announced Nov. 1 at Press Ganey’s 2017 National Client Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Press Ganey assesses 17 quality measures to determine the winner of the award, including total nursing hours per patient-days; registered nurse skill mix; quality of care; total fall rate; pain assessments; catheter-associated urinary tract infection rate; central line–associated bloodstream infection rate; and ventilator-associated pneumonia rate.

“We are proud of our nurses’ accomplishments and are delighted to receive this award,” says Annette Sy, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer at Keck Medical Center of USC. “USC Norris Cancer Hospital has a number of initiatives focusing on nurse-sensitive quality indicators, including committees for fall prevention and central line–associated bloodstream infection prevention. The process improvements our nurses have implemented ensure that our patients receive the highest quality care.”

USC Norris Cancer Hospital is a 60-bed acute care hospital that is part of USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, a major regional and national resource for cancer research, treatment, prevention and education. Ranked among the top centers in the country for cancer care, USC Norris is one of eight original comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute.

“It is an honor to be named the top academic medical center in the country for nursing excellence by Press Ganey,” says Rodney B. Hanners, chief executive officer of Keck Medical Center of USC. “This award is a reflection of our nurses’ unwavering dedication to their patients.”

Each year, the NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality is awarded to the best-performing hospital in seven categories: academic medical center, teaching hospital, community hospital, pediatric hospital, rehabilitation hospital, psychiatric hospital and international.

For more information about the award, visit pressganey.com/about/client-awards-program.

About USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center is leading the fight to make cancer a disease of the past. As one of the eight original comprehensive cancer centers in the United States, its mission is to treat and prevent cancer by advancing and integrating education, research and personalized patient care. For more than 40 years, USC Norris has been revolutionizing cancer research with innovative surgical techniques and novel cancer treatments. The cancer center’s discoveries in the field of epigenetics have shed light on what causes cancer, leading to new methods of prevention, detection and treatment. With a multidisciplinary team of more than 250 dedicated physicians and scientists and a 60-bed hospital, USC Norris delivers personalized, precision care in both an inpatient and outpatient setting.

In 2017, U.S. News & World Report ranked USC Norris among the top 15 hospitals in the United States for cancer care.

For more information, go to cancer.keckmedicine.org.