Caroline Apovian Named President of The Obesity Society

Newswise — National Harbor, MD: Caroline Apovian, MD, FACP, FACN, FTOS, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics in the Section of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Nutrition at Boston University School of Medicine, will serve as the new president of The Obesity Society (TOS).

“Caroline is a strong leader with a passionate commitment to TOS and its mission. As president, she’ll continue to educate both the medical community and the public on understanding and treating obesity as a disease,” lauded former TOS President Allen Levine, PhD, FTOS. “Our society will be in good hands under Caroline's leadership.”

TOS Executive Director Anthony G. Comuzzie, PhD, FTOS agrees. “Caroline’s international recognition as a thought leader in clinical research and care in obesity will be a tremendous asset as we continue to move the science of obesity forward.

Dr. Apovian has worked in the fields of weight management and nutrition for nearly three decades and is the current Director of the Center for Nutrition and Weight Management at Boston Medical Center. A New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Apovian has written over ten books, including The Age-Defying Diet, and over 150 peer reviewed original research and review articles on obesity and nutrition. Her papers have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Obesity, Journal of Women’s Health, and International Journal of Obesity. Dr. Apovian is a founding member of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and has also appeared on CNN and The Today Show to discuss obesity weight management.

Dr. Apovian has been an active member of The Obesity Society since 1994 and was Secretary/Treasurer from 2005-2009 and Vice President from 2016-2017. “The Obesity Society has a unique mission in its dedication to obesity research and treatment. I’m excited to continue to grow our organization, advance peer-reviewed science and further strengthen our relationships with other scientific societies.”

