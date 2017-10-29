Director of Nation's Longest Living Donor Kidney Transplant Chain Available to Discuss Significance of Living Donor for Selena Gomez

Jayme Locke, M.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain transplant chain — the longest ongoing kidney chain on record with 79 transplants since 2013 — and director of UAB's incompatible transplant program. Dr. Locke can discuss the damage lupus can do to the kidneys, the importance of living kidney donors and the need in the United States to create a national kidney donation exchange, which she says can exponentially increase the number of live donor matches.

