 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Director of Nation's Longest Living Donor Kidney Transplant Chain Available to Discuss Significance of Living Donor for Selena Gomez

Article ID: 684106

Released: 29-Oct-2017 10:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UAB News

    UAB Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain — the longest ongoing kidney transplant chain in the world at 79 current transplants. More are scheduled for November.

  • Credit: UAB News

    UAB Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain — the longest ongoing kidney transplant chain in the world at 79 current transplants. More are scheduled for November.

  • Credit: UAB News

    UAB Kidney Transplant Surgeon Jayme Locke, M.D., Ph.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain — the longest ongoing kidney transplant chain in the world at 79 current transplants. More are scheduled for November.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Kidney Disease, Surgery, Transplantation
KEYWORDS
  • selena gomez, Kidney Transplant, Living organ donor, Kidney Transplants, Kidney Transplantation,
  • living kidney donation, living kidney donors, Lupus, lupus and kidney transplant, lupus and kidney transplants,
  • Kidney Advocacy, francia raisa, Kidney Disease, Surgery, Autoimmune Disease
  • + Show More

    • Jayme Locke, M.D., is the director of the UAB Kidney Chain transplant chain — the longest ongoing kidney chain on record with 79 transplants since 2013 — and director of UAB's incompatible transplant program. Dr. Locke can discuss the damage lupus can do to the kidneys, the importance of living kidney donors and the need in the United States to create a national kidney donation exchange, which she says can exponentially increase the number of live donor matches.

    More on Jayme Locke.

    HD Video/Audio available for live & taped interviews in the UAB News Studio.

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!