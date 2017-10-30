Joint Canada-Israel Health Research Program

Backgrounder

The Joint Canada-Israel Health Research Program is a seven-year, CA$35 million partnership between the Azrieli Foundation, Canada’s International Development Research Centre, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, and the Israel Science Foundation that draws on the scientific strengths of Canadian and Israeli researchers in the broad field of biomedicine. It is expected to fund up to 30 collaborative projects involving researchers from Canada and Israel, as well as from low- and middle-income countries.

Selected Cancer Research Projects

In October 2016, the partners launched the 3rd call for research proposals in the field of cancer. The proposals were evaluated by an international committee, Chaired by Prof. Edward Harlow from the Department of Biological Chemistry & Molecular Pharmacology, Harvard Medical School. Six world-class teams were selected from among 56 proposals and will receive funding totaling up to C$ 7 million over the next three years.

The following list of projects is in alphabetical order according to the Canadian Nominated Principal Investigators’ last names.

NOTCH as master regulator of breast cancer subtype and intratumoral heterogeneity Researchers: Sean Egan (Hospital for Sick Children), Ittai Ben-Porath (Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Anaapoorni Rangarajan (Indian Institute of Science)

The role of IL6 in liver cancer linked to metabolic liver disease Researchers: Jennifer Estall (IRCM), Eitan Galun (Hadassah Medical Centre), Mehmet Ozturk (Bilkent University, Turkey)

Targeting senescence cells in pancreatic cancer Researchers: Gerardo Ferbeyre (Université de Montréal), Valery Krizhanovsky (Weizmann Institute of Science), Paloma Kalegari (Brazil)

Systematic and comprehensive analysis of mutant p53 proteins in lung cancer in vitro and in vivo Researchers: Daniel Schramek (Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute), Moshe Oren (Weizmann Institute of Science), Patricia Aston-Prola (Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil) and Nicolas González Foutel (Universidad San Martin, Argentina)

Understanding the role of type 1 interferon in resistance to cancer immunotherapy Researchers: David Spaner (Sunnybrook Research Institute - University of Toronto); Gideon Schreiber (Weizmann Institute of Science); You-Jun Li (Jilin University - China)

The role of epitranscriptome and translational dysregulation in cancer Researchers: Ivan Topisirovic (McGill University), Dan Dominissini (Sheba Medical Center), Glaucia Noeli Maroso Hajj (AC Camargo Cancer Centre, Brazil)



Learn more about the Israel Science Foundation, the Azrieli Foundation , the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the International Development Research Centre.

Programme de recherche en santé Canada-Israël

Document d’information

Le Programme de recherche en santé Canada-Israël est un partenariat d’une durée de sept ans et d’une valeur de 35 millions de dollars entre l’Azrieli Foundation, le Centre de recherches pour le développement international du Canada, les Instituts de recherche en santé du Canada et l’Israel Science Foundation. Ce programme, qui tire profit des forces de la recherche canadienne et israélienne en biomédecine, devrait permettre de financer jusqu’à 30 projets conjoints regroupant des chercheurs du Canada, d’Israël et de pays à revenu faible ou intermédiaire.

Projets sélectionnés en recherche sur le cancer

En octobre 2016, les partenaires ont lancé leur troisième appel de propositions dans le domaine du cancer. Les propositions ont été évaluées par un comité international présidé par le professeur Edward Harlow, du Département de chimie biologique et de pharmacologie moléculaire à l’Harvard Medical School (Boston, É.-U.). Grandement impressionné par l’excellence des 56 propositions reçues, le comité a sélectionné six équipes de calibre mondial qui recevront un financement d’une valeur totale de 7 millions de dollars au cours des trois prochaines années.

La liste suivante de projets est dans l’ordre alphabétique des noms de famille des chercheurs principaux désignés canadiens.

Le NOTCH, principal régulateur du sous-type et de l’hétérogénéité intratumorale du cancer du sein Chercheurs : Sean Egan (Hospital for Sick Children), Ittai Ben-Porath (Université hébraïque de Jérusalem), Anaapoorni Rangarajan (Indian Institute of Science)

Le rôle de l’IL6 dans le cancer du foie lié à l’hépatopathie métabolique Chercheurs : Jennifer Estall (IRCM), Eitan Galun (Hadassah Medical Centre), Mehmet Ozturk (Bilkent University, Turquie)

Cibler les cellules sénescentes dans le cancer du pancréas Chercheurs : Gerardo Ferbeyre (Université de Montréal), Valery Krizhanovsky (Weizmann Institute of Science), Paloma Kalegari (Brésil)

Le rôle de l’épitranscriptome et des dérèglements de la traduction dans le cancer

Chercheurs : Ivan Topisirovic (Université McGill), Dan Dominissini (Sheba Medical Center), Glaucia Noeli Maroso Hajj (AC Camargo Cancer Centre, Brésil

Analyse systématique et exhaustive in vitro et in vivo de protéines mutantes p53 dans le cancer du poumon

Chercheurs : Daniel Schramek (Institut de recherche Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum), Moshe Oren (Weizmann Institute of Science), Patricia Aston-Prola (Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul, Brésil) et Nicolas González Foutel (Universidad San Martin, Argentine

Comprendre le rôle de l’interféron de type 1 dans la résistance à l’immunothérapie du cancer Chercheurs : David Spaner (Institut de recherche Sunnybrook – Université de Toronto), Gideon Schreiber (Weizmann Institute of Science), You-Jun Li (Jilin University - Chine)



Renseignez-vous davantage sur l’Israel Science Foundation, l’Azrieli Foundation, les Instituts de recherche en santé du Canada et le Centre de recherches pour le développement international.