Opinion: President Speaks on Opioids, but We All Have Work to Do

Newswise — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The President on Thursday ordered the US Department of Health and Human Services to declare a public health emergency in response to our opioid crisis. That we have a serious problem is pretty obvious, since opioids played a role in33,091 overdose deaths in 2015, and preliminary counts for 2016 and this year suggest the numbers will certainly rise. Each one of those deaths is a tragedy. I have sat at the funeral of a teenager full of zest who died of an overdose; and I’ve received the news of former patients, people I knew and cared about, who died on the streets of Birmingham.

Can President Trump’s order make a difference? I heard a clear statement of concern and purpose. That matters. Even in a polarized political environment, the president can generate impetus for action and renew our shared commitment. We know that words alone are not enough, but it can be very hard to pull together all the communities, agencies and stakeholders without a statement from a national leader. President Trump gave us that.



The key questions, as yet unanswered, are threefold. First, what funding commitment are the president and Congress prepared to make? Funding must support evidence-based treatment, such as medication. It must provide for counselors and job training to help get people back on their feet. And it must help health care professionals and counselors bring addiction treatment to places where traditional drug treatment centers don't exist.

The second question is are healthcare professionals up to the task?

Our health care workforce is, for the most part, untrained in addiction. Nurses, doctors, speech pathologists, physical therapists, dentists — all these professionals come into contact with people who have addiction. All these people could make a difference, but most receive little training in addiction. As a physician in internal medicine, I came out of training at Harvard with more knowledge about diseases I would never see in twenty years compared to addiction.

I propose that every federally-subsidized graduate program in the health professions be required to present addiction therapy as part of their regular curriculum.

The third: how should doctors handle prescriptions for long-term pain patients who are currently receiving opioids? Simply taking them off, against their will, isn’t routinely safe or helpful.

If we want to forge a new approach to pain care, it must provide opportunity and incentive for healthcare professionals to work together to deliver rehabilitation, nursing, mental health and medical services in concert. We must recognize that our healthcare system is not designed to provide comprehensive care to people with complex needs such as chronic pain, which is often wrapped up with a history of injury, psychological trauma, harm from the health care system itself and lack of social support. Doctors prescribed a lot of opioids in part because there was no system to provide whole-person care to vulnerable populations and no incentive from payers to providers to implement one.

Yes, we’ve overprescribed opioids. I received a question the other day from a woman worried that a doctor was taking her 96 year-old grandmother off of her three pain pills a day. We cannot reverse the ills caused by the stampede of over-prescribing by a reverse stampede in the other direction. In any stampede, people get trampled. We should be careful about starting patients on opioids in the first place. We also need to be extremely careful as we “de-prescribe” them, which can inadvertently cause harm to those who truly need them.

Finally, we need to remember that addiction is not just a medical problem, but a community challenge. Very often, people seek drugs or alcohol in response to complex forms of suffering for which they don't see better options. When we see addiction becoming especially prominent in a town or neighborhood, we should ask about the opportunities for a rewarding life in those places. We should ask about the civic ties that bind us together.

Addiction is prevented when a person realizes how much he or she values the associations, friendships and recognition in daily life and how harmful it would be to lose that. Those of us who are fortunate find meaning in families, schools, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, civic organizations, houses of worship, clubs, sports teams, and in the faces of caring individuals who think we matter.

That last part is precisely what the President and the Congress cannot possibly fix, but it is where all of us can make a difference. Every single one of us who lives in America needs to ask whether we are helping forge a society that assures a place for our fellow citizens to grow, to learn, and to get a little help if they stumble. Because one day, every one of us will need a hand.

Opinions expressed here those of the author and do not represent positions or views of the State of Alabama or the US Department of Veterans Affairs or any other federal agency. Kertesz is member of the Association for Medical Education and Research on Substance Abuse.

Stefan G Kertesz, M.D., MSc

Professor, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine

Physician, Birmingham Veterans Affairs Medical Center