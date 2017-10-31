Former Maryland Governor Glendening Joins Johns Hopkins Business Faculty

Newswise — Former Maryland governor Parris Glendening has joined Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School as an executive visiting professor focusing on community design, smart growth, and real estate and infrastructure.

Glendening, who served as governor from 1995 to 2003, is president of Smart Growth America’s Leadership Institute and the Governors’ Institute on Community Design. In these roles, he travels across the United States and around the world advising state and local governments on policies for smart growth, transit, and sustainability.

As Maryland’s chief executive, he created the nation’s first state-level smart growth policy initiative. Before becoming governor, Glendening served three terms as county executive of Prince George’s County, Maryland. He taught political science at the University of Maryland, College Park, for 27 years and is the author of two books and more than 100 articles and conference papers.

At the Carey Business School, Glendening will participate in classes on community planning and smart growth policy, and he will work with other faculty members and students on their studies of real estate and infrastructure development.

"The mission of the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is to train students to be both business leaders and exemplary citizens who will improve society,” Carey’s Dean Bernard T. Ferrari said. “Governor Glendening, with his years of service in education and government, understands what it means to build better communities. He will be a welcome addition to our faculty, and we are thrilled to have him join us.”

